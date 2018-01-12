Score free Patriots tickets from Matt Light

Former New England Patriots Offensive Lineman and three-time Super Bowl Champion Matt Light is raffling off the ultimate playoff package to support his longtime nonprofit, the Light Foundation. One Grand Prize winner and a guest will sit in club level seats at Gillette Stadium for the game against the Tennessee Titans on January 13. A second Runner-Up Prize winner and a guest will also win club level tickets to the same game.

Raffle tickets are $1 each at Playoffraffle.org. Proceeds will benefit the Light Foundation, to assist at-risk kids from all over the country in staying on track and becoming leaders in their own communities. For more info, visit Mattlight72.com.

The Playoff Series Raffle Package includes:

GRAND PRIZE : (2) tickets to the Putnam Club for the January 13 th Patriots vs. (TBD) game at Gillette Stadium – 8:15 p.m. Kick-Off

Hotel accommodations for (2) at Mansfield/Foxboro Marriott for night of Saturday, January 13

Dinner for (2) at Twenty8 at the Renaissance Hotel at Patriot Place on January 13

Travel stipend for transportation from hotel to Patriot Place and back before and after game

RUNNER-UP PRIZE : (2) tickets to the Putnam Club for the January 13 Patriots vs. (TBD) game at Gillette Stadium – 8:15 p.m. Kick-Off