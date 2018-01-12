Score free Patriots tickets from Matt Light

Former New England Patriots Offensive Lineman and three-time Super Bowl Champion Matt Light is raffling off the ultimate playoff package to support his longtime nonprofit, the Light Foundation. One Grand Prize winner and a guest will sit in club level seats at Gillette Stadium for the game against the Tennessee Titans on January 13. A second Runner-Up Prize winner and a guest will also win club level tickets to the same game.
Raffle tickets are $1 each at Playoffraffle.org. Proceeds will benefit the Light Foundation, to assist at-risk kids from all over the country in staying on track and becoming leaders in their own communities. For more info, visit Mattlight72.com.
The Playoff Series Raffle Package includes:
- GRAND PRIZE: (2) tickets to the Putnam Club for the January 13th Patriots vs. (TBD) game at Gillette Stadium – 8:15 p.m. Kick-Off
- Hotel accommodations for (2) at Mansfield/Foxboro Marriott for night of Saturday, January 13
- Dinner for (2) at Twenty8 at the Renaissance Hotel at Patriot Place on January 13
- Travel stipend for transportation from hotel to Patriot Place and back before and after game
- RUNNER-UP PRIZE: (2) tickets to the Putnam Club for the January 13 Patriots vs. (TBD) game at Gillette Stadium – 8:15 p.m. Kick-Off