FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — With several inches of rain expected Friday night into Saturday, crews across the region have been busy at work to prepare.

Even with light rain Friday afternoon, there was already a significant amount of water on the roads from the rapidly melting snow.

In the above video, Meteorologist Pete Mangione was in Fall River Friday talking to business owners about how the potential flooding could affect the area.