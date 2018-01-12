T.F. Green descendent opposes airport name change

Related Coverage Lawmaker mulls T.F. Green Airport name change

WARWICK, R.I. (AP) — A descendent of T.F. Green Airport’s namesake says she opposes a proposal to change the name of the Rhode Island airport.

Keena Palmer, the grandniece of former Gov. Theodore Francis Green, tells The Providence Journal officials should instead add “international” to the end of the airport’s name.

House Majority leader Joseph Shekarchi previously announced a bill to change the name of the Warwick airport. The Democrat says he wants the name to reflect the airport’s international status.

The airport was originally called Hillsgrove State Airport before it was renamed for Green. Green served as the governor from 1933 to 1937.

A spokesman for the state Airport Corporation says officials are discussing the change, but no decision has been made.