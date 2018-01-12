Woman dies after being struck on I-95

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) – A woman has died after being struck by a vehicle on I-95 South late Thursday night.

The crash occurred near Exit 27 just before 11:30 p.m.

According to Pawtucket fire officials, the victim was found dead at the scene and appeared to have been hit by at least two cars after running onto the highway on foot.

Rhode Island State Police Lieutenant Michael McGlynn said traffic on that area of the highway was reduced to one lane while the scene was cleared. All lanes were reopened just before 1:30 a.m. Friday.

No other injuries were reported.