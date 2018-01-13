Search called off for missing kayaker

Related Coverage Press conference to be held on search for missing kayaker

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — The Coast Guard has called off its search for a man who went missing Friday while kayaking off Conimicut Point.

Family members alerted authorities around 4:30 p.m. Friday that 46-year-old Michael Perry had not returned from a trip that had been expected to take about an hour.

Saturday afternoon, officials said that the search was suspended because they did not believe it likely that Perry had survived the weather conditions and temperatures. The water temperature was about 32 degrees and Coast Guard officials said winds Friday night gusted as high as 40 knots.

Several local departments joined the search, and as the weather cleared Saturday morning, more assets were dedicated to the search, including a helicopter.

Searchers found several items, including a glove and a kayak paddle, but none of the items found belonged to Perry.