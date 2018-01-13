Weather disrupts service to Unemployment Insurance claims

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — If you’ve been unable to access an unemployment claim through the Rhode Island Department of Labor and Training website or by telephone today you’re not alone.

Flooding early Saturday morning at the department’s data center on Pontiac Avenue in Cranston has put key customer-facing websites, including the Teleserve system, temporarily offline, according to the DLT.

The Department of Administration is currently working with the DLT to remedy the situation and restore power as soon as possible.