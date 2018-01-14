Crews recover orange kayak from East Providence waters

East Providence, RI (WPRI) — Crews recovered an orange kayak from the Providence River Sunday morning.

Eyewitness News crews were on scene near the Squantum Association in East Providence around 10:30 a.m. Sunday as Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management officials and firefighters pulled an orange kayak from the water.

The kayak appeared empty.

Warwick kayaker Michael Perry, 46, has been missing since Thursday afternoon. His wife reported he had gone kayaking out of Conimicut Point in Warwick around noon and had never returned home. He was reportedly in an orange kayak.

After searching for nearly 24 hours, the Coast Guard cancelled the search for Perry Saturday evening, saying it is unlikely Perry would have survived the conditions.

It is not yet known if the kayak discovered in East Providence belongs to Perry.

This is a developing story. Stay with Eyewitness News for any updates.

MORE: Crews in the water near Squantum Assoc. in East Providence. Diver appears to be bringing orange kayak to shore @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/qwhErPO2Ly — Julianne Lima (@JulianneLimaTV) January 14, 2018