Jaguars beat the Steelers, will face Patriots in AFC Championship

PITTSBURGH, PA. (WPRI) — The Jacksonville Jaguars will be taking on the New England Patriots in the AFC Championship game next weekend.

The Jags upset the Steelers in a high scoring game, winning 45-42.

Though the score was close, the Jaguars seemed to have control the entire game.

They took command of the game early on, leading 21-0.

Ben Roethlisberger threw an interception deep in his own territory which led to a Jaguars touchdown. He also fumbled, which was scooped up by Jags linebacker Telvin Smith, who returned it 50 yards for the score and giving his team a 28-7 lead.

The Steelers tried to make a comeback and were only down by seven, 28-21, entering the fourth quarter.

The two teams traded touchdowns twice in the quarter, but Jacksonville sealed it with a field goal with just under two minutes to go, making it 45-35.

Pittsburgh did add one more touchdown to bring them within three, but there was only one second left on he clock.

Jacksonville will now travel to Foxboro to play the Patriots next week to see who will represent the AFC in the Super Bowl. The game is at 3 p.m. and will be on WPRI 12.