Matthews, Dowtin lead Rhode Island past Bonnies 87-73

KINGSTON, R.I. (AP) — E.C. Matthews had 20 points with nine rebounds, Jeff Dowtin had 18 points with nine assists and Rhode Island pulled away from St. Bonaventure for an 87-73 win on Saturday that kept the Rams unbeaten in the Atlantic 10 Conference.

Jared Terrell added 13 points, Andre Berry 12 and Jarvis Garrett 10 for Rhode Island (13-3, 5-0), which has won eight straight and gave coach Dan Hurley his 100th win at the school. Hurley, 100-77, is the sixth coach to reach that plateau at Rhode Island and the second-fastest.

Matt Mobley and Jaylen Adams had 19 points each for the Bonnies (12-5, 2-3), who were picked to finish second behind the Rams in the A-10.

Rhode Island, which has won a record 12 straight games at the Ryan Center, led 42-39 at the half. In the first minute of the second half Berry completed a 3-point play to start a 14-1 run, which Berry ended with a layup for a 58-42 Rams lead at 16:04. From there the teams mostly traded baskets with the difference staying in double figures.

