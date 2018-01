JOHNSTON, R.I. (WPRI) – A driver was taken to the hospital early Monday morning after crashing into a pole, fence, and fire hydrant on George Waterman Road in Johnston.

The crash knocked down the pole entirely and tore the fire hydrant from its base, sending it flying several feet away.

While the official cause of the crash is still under investigation, police said the driver told them he swerved to avoid something in the road.

