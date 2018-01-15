East Taunton man hit, killed standing next to vehicle in breakdown lane

CARVER, Mass. (WPRI) — A 31-year-old East Taunton man was killed Friday morning after a driver hit him and his stopped car on Route 44 in Carver, Massachusetts State Police said Monday morning.

The man’s sedan was stopped in the breakdown lane, and he was believed to be outside it when at about 12:35 a.m., a second sedan, driven westbound by a 23-year-old Monponsett man, struck the first vehicle and the driver.

The driver of the second sedan was not hurt. As of Monday, police had not filed any criminal charges against him.

The man killed was not being identified by police while they located and notified his family.

Massachusetts State Police investigators are looking into the incident.