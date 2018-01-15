Gas prices 2 cents lower in RI, up 3 cents in Mass.

Related Coverage WPRI.com Gas Tracker

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI/AP) — Gas prices are falling in Rhode Island, but are rising in Massachusetts, according to AAA Northeast.

The price for regular unleaded in Rhode Island is two cents lower than last week at $2.51 per gallon, while in Massachusetts, gas prices rose three cents to $2.51.

The price of gas in Rhode Island and Massachusetts is two cents per gallon below the national average of $2.53. In Rhode Island, the price is 20 cents higher than this time last year, in which gas was $2.31 per gallon. In Massachusetts, gas was 26 cents lower this time last year, averaging $2.25 per gallon.

AAA Northeast said the changes come because of higher crude oil prices.