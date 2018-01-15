In the Kitchen: Swordfish a la Plancha

Go Providence brought us Executive Chef Robert Nam Cirillo of Parkside Rotisserie to show us how to make their Swordfish a la Plancha.

Ingredients:

10 oz Swordfish

1 ea lemon

3 cloves garlic

1 tbs parsley chopped

1 tsp sea salt

1bs extra virgin olive oil

3 oz linguica chopped

6 ea littleneck clams

8 ea green grapes, halved

6 ea kalamata olives, pitted

3 oz Fingerling potato roasted

3 oz Vinho Verde

6 oz clam juice

2 tbs unsalted butter

2 tbs parsley chopped

3 oz sliced onion

2 tsp garlic

Directions:

Mix together chopped garlic, parsley, sea salt and lemon juice with olive oil in a bowl and coat fish and let marinade for 10 min. In a large saute pan over medium high heat, add oil and swordfish and sear for 3-4 min. then flip over and sear other side for 3-4 min and remove from pan. Add onions, linguica, clams and potatoes with garlic and saute for 3-4 minutes. Deglaze pan with vinho verde and let reduce 1 minute, then add clam juice, grapes, olives and seared swordfish. Cover for 2 minutes or until clams are open. Finish sauce with lemon juice, parsley and butter.

The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.