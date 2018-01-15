In the Kitchen: Swordfish a la Plancha

Go Providence brought us Executive Chef Robert Nam Cirillo of Parkside Rotisserie to show us how to make their Swordfish a la Plancha.
Ingredients:
- 10 oz Swordfish
- 1 ea lemon
- 3 cloves garlic
- 1 tbs parsley chopped
- 1 tsp sea salt
- 1bs extra virgin olive oil
- 3 oz linguica chopped
- 6 ea littleneck clams
- 8 ea green grapes, halved
- 6 ea kalamata olives, pitted
- 3 oz Fingerling potato roasted
- 3 oz Vinho Verde
- 6 oz clam juice
- 2 tbs unsalted butter
- 2 tbs parsley chopped
- 3 oz sliced onion
- 2 tsp garlic
Directions:
- Mix together chopped garlic, parsley, sea salt and lemon juice with olive oil in a bowl and coat fish and let marinade for 10 min.
- In a large saute pan over medium high heat, add oil and swordfish and sear for 3-4 min. then flip over and sear other side for 3-4 min and remove from pan.
- Add onions, linguica, clams and potatoes with garlic and saute for 3-4 minutes.
- Deglaze pan with vinho verde and let reduce 1 minute, then add clam juice, grapes, olives and seared swordfish.
- Cover for 2 minutes or until clams are open.
- Finish sauce with lemon juice, parsley and butter.
