FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — The New England Patriots advanced to their record seventh straight AFC title game with a commanding 35-14 win over the Tennessee Titans on Saturday.

In the above video, Yianni Kourakis and Ruthie Polinsky report live from the field at Gillette Stadium while Andy Gresh and Mark Dondero provide insight from the studio.

Below, Yianni and Ruthie on Monday head to Foxboro to chat with the Patriots about their upcoming showdown with the Jaguars.