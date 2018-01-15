Norwegian Air drops route from TF Green

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Airport Corporation announced today that Norwegian Air is dropping its Bergen, Norway route from TF Green Airport and shifting those bi-weekly flights to Shannon, Ireland.

Anyone had a flight booked to Bergen will get a full refund or can reschedule their flight.

In addition, RIAC said the airline’s Edinburgh, Scotland flight will drop from four flights a week to three.

Norwegian Air had 18 flights per week departing T.F. Green in 2017.

That number will be adjusted to 17 for the 2018 summer schedule.