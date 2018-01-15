Officials investigating pair of overnight fires just blocks apart

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) – Fire officials are investigating after two fires broke out just blocks away from each other early Monday morning, near the Oakland Beach area of Warwick.

The first fire was on Strand Avenue just after 1 a.m.

The second fire broke out just after 3 a.m. just a few blocks away at the corner of Suburban Parkway and Seaview Drive.

According to Warwick Battalion Chief Robert Bubar, both houses are summer cottages that are currently unoccupied.

The cause of both fires is under investigation.