Manhunt underway after shooting at Providence Place; shoppers evacuated

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Providence Place mall has been evacuated after a shooting and a manhunt is on for suspects, city officials confirmed early Monday evening.

The shooting took place around 4:45 p.m. in the parking garage outside a door to Nordstrom, according to Providence Police Chief Hugh Clements.

Providence Public Safety Commissioner Steven Paré said one person was shot and has non-life-threatening injuries, and police are looking for multiple suspects. One officer said descriptions of at least two suspects had been shared with police.

Clements said authorities “cleared the mall in an abundance of caution,” but it appeared the suspects had fled.

Scene outside Providence Place Mall pic.twitter.com/4wwNrrnhhm — Johnny Villella (@JohnnyVillella) January 15, 2018

There was a heavy police presence at the mall and outside on Francis Street as officers responded to the incident. Police were seen checking cars exiting the garage.

On social media, residents who said they were at the mall described high anxiety among shoppers as word of the shooting spread and the evacuation began.

People taking refuge from the cold in lobby between Panera and PF Chang’s after mall is evacuated. pic.twitter.com/UW6qC1Ej5Q — Kim Kalunian (@KimKalunian) January 15, 2018

I just spoke to a couple that was directed to leave through a back entrance of a store. Told us people were just asked to leave the building ASAP as the alarm was going off. Very scared. @wpri12 https://t.co/FKD6jTZiiD — Shiina LoSciuto (@ShiinaHL) January 15, 2018

The mall shooting had an immediate ripple effect. Nearby Veterans Memorial Auditorium was placed on lockdown, and it was unclear whether an event scheduled for 7 p.m. An employee said the Renaissance Providence Downtown Hotel was also on lockdown.

The shooting comes less than a week after another incident at Providence Place. Last Wednesday, the mall’s third floor was evacuated due to an electrical fire.

Eyewitness News is gathering details on this developing news. This story will be updated with the latest and we’ll have more on WPRI 12 throughout the evening.