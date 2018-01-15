Manhunt underway after shooting at Providence Place; shoppers evacuated

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Providence Place mall has been evacuated and police are hunting for suspects after a shooting Monday evening, city officials confirm.

The shooting took place around 4:45 p.m. in the second floor of the parking garage outside a door to Nordstrom and it “was not random,” according to Providence Police Chief Hugh Clements and Providence Public Safety Commissioner Steven Paré. Clements said the victim went into the mall after the shooting.

Paré said a 19-year-old was shot and taken to Rhode Island Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made, according to Paré, but police had taken one person into custody for questioning around 6 p.m.

Paré said police are looking for multiple suspects. One officer said descriptions of at least two suspects had been shared with police.

Clements said authorities “cleared the mall in an abundance of caution,” but it appeared the suspects had fled.

Mark Dunbar, Providence Place’s general manager, directed questions to police. Lindsay Kahn, a spokesperson for the mall’s parent company, said the mall will be closed for the rest of the night.

Providence Place is cooperating fully with the Providence Police Department on their investigation. We ask that you refer all questions to the Providence Police Department. The shopping center is closed for the remainder of the evening.

There was a heavy police presence at the mall and outside on Francis Street as officers responded to the incident. Police were seen checking cars exiting the garage.

On social media, residents who said they were at the mall described high anxiety among shoppers as word of the shooting spread and the evacuation began. Marlene Gonzalez, a mall worker, said she and other employees were instructed to hide in a stock room, and they spent about 20 minutes there before the evacuation.

Erin Moran said she and a friend were in the food court heading to get a haircut on the third floor of the mall when the alarm went off. “We saw some people start looking up, looking around, trying to find a way out, but there wasn’t an actual announcement,” she said. So we just went back to go get our hair cut.”

But Moran said after she and others began getting texts about a reported shooting at the mall, they pulled down the gate of the store they were in and hid in a backroom. “And eventually a police officer did come around,” she said. “They said, ‘We need everyone out now.’ And they ushered everyone down the stairs and out the door.”

Alexa Cabral said she and her companion were in J. Crew when the incident took place.

“A sales associate came up to us and said, ‘There’s an active shooter in the building – we need to evacuate immediately,'” Cabral said. “So we just left everything behind and had to even go back because I didn’t have any shoes.”

“So we just evacuated through the back of J. Crew and then found ourselves in the back hallway of the mall, and we had to figure out how to get out,” Cabral continued. “We tried several stairwells. At one point someone said, no, we needed to go the other way, and we went back up the stairwell. We finally found street level and we evacuated.”

The shooting had an immediate ripple effect.

Nearby Veterans Memorial Auditorium was placed on lockdown, and it was unclear whether an event scheduled for 7 p.m. would take place. An employee said the Renaissance Providence Downtown Hotel was also on lockdown. A fan at the Providence College basketball game said attendees were told they could stay at the Dunkin Donuts Center if their cars were in the mall garage.

The shooting comes less than a week after another incident at Providence Place. Last Wednesday, the mall’s third floor was evacuated due to an electrical fire.

