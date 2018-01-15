Police searching for 2 suspects in Providence shooting

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are searching for two men who they said shot another man in the hand at a home on Rockland Avenue Monday afternoon.

According to Providence Police Sgt. Mark Mancini, the two suspects knocked on the front door of the residence around 2:15 p.m. When a woman answered the door, the two men put on black masks and entered the home, putting a gun to the woman’s head and demanding to know how to get to the second floor of the house.

Mancini said the woman told them to use the door around the side of the house. One of the men went to the side door, and when another man answered the suspect shot him once in the hand.

The victim told police he grabbed a baseball bat and the two men left the scene, though Mancini said it is unclear if they left on foot or by car.

According to Mancini, the victim was taken to the hospital and treated for his injuries. He is expected to be ok.