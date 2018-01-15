Police: Teen fatally stabbed older brother to death

HARTFORD, Conn. (WPRI) — A 17-year-old boy with New Bedford ties is accused of killing his older brother in Hartford.

Hartford police said Jiram Ortiz, 21, was stabbed in the chest early Saturday morning. He later died at St. Francis Hospital. Police said they arrested Ortiz’s younger brother for the crime. He was being held at the Hartford Juvenile Detention Center Monday. His name was not immediately released due to his age.

According to our sister station WTNH, there was no immediate word as to what led up to the stabbing, but police said the scene included the area outside the house, as well as inside the house.

Police said the family had recently moved to Hartford from New Bedford.