Shoppers forced into cold after mall shooting, evacuation

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Hundreds of shoppers were evacuated from the Providence Place mall on Monday after one person was shot in the parking garage, police have confirmed.

Providence Public Safety Commissioner Steven Paré said police are searching for multiple suspects and that the 19-year-old victim was targeted.

Scene outside Providence Place Mall pic.twitter.com/4wwNrrnhhm — Johnny Villella (@JohnnyVillella) January 15, 2018

Many shoppers and staff had to leave their vehicles and personal items behind as they were ushered into the frigid conditions outside.

Briana Casale was having her hair dyed and had on a shower cap as she evacuated.

“It’s really scary, I almost had a panic attack while I was in there because it’s just been a little too much today,” she said. “But hey, at least we got to rinse the dye out of my hair, so I guess that’s good.”

One shopper almost ran out of the mall not wearing shoes when told of the evacuation.

“A sales associate came up to us and said, ‘There’s an active shooter in the building – we need to evacuate immediately,'” Alexa Cabral recalled. “So we just left everything behind and had to even go back because I didn’t have any shoes. So we just evacuated through the back of J. Crew and then found ourselves in the back hallway of the mall, and we had to figure out how to get out.”

Erin Moran said she and a friend were in the food court and heading to get a haircut when the alarm went off.

“We saw some people start looking up, looking around, trying to find a way out, but there wasn’t an actual announcement,” she said. So we just went back to go get our hair cut.”

But Moran said after she and others began getting texts about a reported shooting at the mall, they pulled down the gate of the store they were in and hid in a back room.

“Eventually a police officer did come around,” she said. “They said, ‘We need everyone out now.’ And they ushered everyone down the stairs and out the door.”

People taking refuge from the cold in lobby between Panera and PF Chang’s after mall is evacuated. pic.twitter.com/UW6qC1Ej5Q — Kim Kalunian (@KimKalunian) January 15, 2018

On social media, residents who said they were at the mall described the high anxiety among shoppers as word of the shooting spread and the evacuation began. Marlene Gonzalez, a mall worker, said she and other employees were instructed to hide in a stock room, and they spent about 20 minutes there before the evacuation.

“Instead of going the other way where they were chasing people, we just went to the stock room and hid,” Gonzalez said.

Some shoppers were able to take refuge from the cold in the lobby between Panera and P.F. Chang’s after the mall was evacuated.

