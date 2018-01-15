Show Your Patriots Pride: Fan Gallery 2017-18

Papillon Peso proudly flies his Patriots flag at the highest peak in El Paso, Texas.

Camden is ready for the upcoming season (Submitted by: Christina Woodbine)

Yoda is a ride or die Patriots fan! (Submitted by: Kayla Moniz)

Caroline was born on a Sunday and when she was only a hour old, she and her dad were watching Tom Brady throw touchdowns. (Submitted by Kayla French)

Rose is excited for another Patriots season, which will be Raelyn's first! (Submitted by Robert Hayes)

Employees at Countryside Healthcare of Milford join in the Patriot Team Spirit for a potluck luncheon and pep rally to kick off the season. Go Pats! (Submitted by Charlene O'Brien)

Ella getting ready to cheer on her favorite team! (Submitted by : Alicia Johnson)