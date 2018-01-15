Stranded SUV frozen into place at Middletown beach

MIDDLETOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — A tow truck came to the rescue after an abandoned SUV ended up being frozen stuck in the parking lot of Second Beach in Middletown.

Lt. Timothy Beck told Eyewitness News someone drove the vehicle into the parking lot – which is prone to flooding – and it stalled out. Adding insult to injury, the bumper-high water then froze around the SUV, trapping it in place.

Despite reports to the contrary, Beck said the SUV was never on the beach but rather in the parking lot.

Eyewitness News was there Monday after a tow towed the vehicle away after removing it from the ice. Beck said it has been there since Saturday.