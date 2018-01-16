Continuing the fight against Alzheimer’s

This morning in The Rhode Home, we were once again joined by NIROPE – Nick, Ron & Pete Cardi; along with them was Donna McGowan, Director of the Alzheimer’s Association of RI.

Nick and Ron Cardi discussed California Sleep which is the ultimate in sleep technology.

Donna chatted with us about the latest happenings at the Alzheimer’s Association including many upcoming events, while Pete Cardi re-affirmed Cardi’s Furniture’s long standing support of this very important organization.

For more info from Cardi’s, head to: https://www.cardis.com/

For the latest from The Alzheimer’s Association, head to: https://www.alz.org/ri/

