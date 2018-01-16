Caught on Camera: Firefighter catches child during apartment blaze

DECATUR, Ga. (WPRI) — Weeks after dozens of firefighters battled a raging apartment fire near Atlanta, their heroic efforts have gone viral.

A Facebook video was posted over the weekend showing third generation Decalb County Fire Rescue Department Captain Scott Stroup catching one of the children that was dropped from the third floor balcony.

“Great job by all hands operating on this fire as several lifesaving grabs were made that night,” the post said.

About a dozen people were hurt in the fire, though the injuries were said to be minor and everyone survived.