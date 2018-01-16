Christmas display raises $6,200 for kids with cancer

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Dollar bills and spare change collected at the Picozzi family Christmas display in Warwick certainly added up to a nice donation to The Tomorrow Fund organization at Hasbro Children’s Hospital.

Frank Picozzi announced on Facebook he just sent a check to The Tomorrow Fund for $6,200.

Most of it was donated by people who visited his computerized display outside his Gristmill Road home. He said he rounded up the total.

“The money will be used to aid families of children battling cancer. While the kids are getting treated many parents must take extended and unpaid leave from work and they struggle financially. They’ll be able to get help keeping their power on, mortgage or rent, car payments, parking at the hospital, meals and so much more,” Picozzi said in his post. “I want to thank everyone that donated, you all rock!!!!”

Picozzi raises money each year for the organization. But his dedication goes beyond collecting donations.

Last month, Picozzi took a miniature version of his display on the road to participate in the “Good Night Lights” tradition. Picozzi put a Christmas tree in the back of his truck and lit it up for the kids at Hasbro Children’s Hospital for bedtime. Each night, neighbors joined him and shined flashlights for the kids.

He also collects letters to Santa, making sure each child receives a letter back from the big guy.

And last year, he rallied Warwick residents to donate money and Christmas gifts for a local family in need. The response was so great, they were able to help several families.