Coventry trash collector helps rescue injured owl

COVENTRY, R.I. (WPRI) — A employee of Coventry’s Public Works Department came to the rescue of an injured owl Tuesday.

According to a post on the department’s Facebook page, one of its trash collectors noticed the owl sitting too close to Hill Farm Road.

“Our driver waited with the owl until Coventry Animal Control arrived,” the post said.

Animal Control officers took the bird to a wildlife rehabilitation center. By the looks of the picture posted, the owl had an injured eye.

“Thank you to Coventry Animal Control for always being there when we need you,” the department’s post said.