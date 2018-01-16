Digital camera wall plugs recalled over shock risk

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Fujifilm is recalling more than 270,000 digital camera power adapter wall plugs because of a shock hazard.

The wall plugs can crack or detach and remain in the wall and expose live electrical contacts, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

No injuries have been reported.

The recalled power adapters were sold with Fujifilm digital camera models XP90, XP95, XP120, XP125, X-A3 and X-A10 from Jun. 2016 through Jan. 2018.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled power adapter wall plugs and contact Fujifilm for a free replacement. The camera can be charged using the USB cable attached to a computer, according to the CPSC.

Fujifilm can be reached by email or at (833) 613-1200 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET Monday through Friday.