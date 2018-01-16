Dunkin’ Donuts rewards blood donors this month

To recognize National Blood Donor Month, Dunkin’ Donuts is once again sponsoring its DD Donors initiative throughout the month of January.

Donors at Rhode Island Blood Center locations across the state will be rewarded with a $5 Dunkin’ Donuts gift card.

Kara LeBlanc from the Rhode Island Blood Center joined us on set Tuesday to tell us more about this collaboration.

