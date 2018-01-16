In the Kitchen: Pan Seared Atlantic Salmon

Executive Chef Matt Brown of La Forge Casino Restaurant joined us in The Rhode Show kitchen to show us how to make their Pan Seared Atlantic Salmon.

Ingredients:

Arborio rice

Butternut Squash

Onion

Garlic

Arugula

Chicken Stock

Salmon Portions

Parmesan

Red Wine

Butter

Brown Sugar

Canola Oil

Olive Oil

Kosher Salt

Black pepper

Maldon Salt

White Wine

Thyme

Directions:

Sweat onion and garlic in olive oil. Toast Arborio rice and deglaze with white wine. Add Chicken stock and cook until aldente. Finish risotto with butternut squash puree, roasted squash, parmesan, butter and season. Sear Salmon skin side down, baste with butter, thyme and garlic. Make salad with arugula and pickled butternut squash. Plate risotto first, salmon on top and garnish with arugula salad. Sauce around salmon.

For Sauce:

Sweat onion and add brown sugar Deglaze with red wine and reduce. Add thyme sprig and butter.

The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.