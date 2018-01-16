In the Kitchen: Pan Seared Atlantic Salmon

Executive Chef Matt Brown of La Forge Casino Restaurant joined us in The Rhode Show kitchen to show us how to make their Pan Seared Atlantic Salmon.
Ingredients:
- Arborio rice
- Butternut Squash
- Onion
- Garlic
- Arugula
- Chicken Stock
- Salmon Portions
- Parmesan
- Red Wine
- Butter
- Brown Sugar
- Canola Oil
- Olive Oil
- Kosher Salt
- Black pepper
- Maldon Salt
- White Wine
- Thyme
Directions:
- Sweat onion and garlic in olive oil.
- Toast Arborio rice and deglaze with white wine.
- Add Chicken stock and cook until aldente.
- Finish risotto with butternut squash puree, roasted squash, parmesan, butter and season.
- Sear Salmon skin side down, baste with butter, thyme and garlic.
- Make salad with arugula and pickled butternut squash.
- Plate risotto first, salmon on top and garnish with arugula salad.
- Sauce around salmon.
For Sauce:
- Sweat onion and add brown sugar
- Deglaze with red wine and reduce.
- Add thyme sprig and butter.
