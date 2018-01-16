PawSox legislation passes in Senate 26-9

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Senate on Tuesday easily passed legislation for a new PawSox stadium, sending the bill to the House, where it has a more uncertain future.

The Senate vote was 26-9 in support of the deal for a new $83 million ballpark at the old Apex site in downtown Pawtucket. Five Democrats joined the four Republican senators who were on hand in voting “no.”

Pawtucket Sen. William Conley, a Democrat, said the bill has been “significantly improved” since it was first introduced. The Senate Finance Committee, which he chairs, heard more than 30 hours of testimony during series of public hearings about the bill.

After the public hearings, the committee tweaked the bill to require more of the team and generate more revenue for the state of Pawtucket.

Pawtucket Sen. William Conley talking up the PawSox bill, which is about to get a vote by the full Senate. Says the bill has “significantly improved” after 30 hours of public testimony from more than 400 people pic.twitter.com/6Xr6vkJDM7 — Steph Machado (@StephMachado) January 16, 2018

The underlying legislation calls for the cost of the proposed stadium to be split between the team ($45 million), the state ($23 million) and the city of Pawtucket ($15 million). In crafting the deal, state leaders said they expect revenue from the stadium and ancillary development to more than make up for the taxpayer investment.

“This is, by far and away, the most investment by a ball club anywhere in the nation for a publicly-owned stadium,” Conley said.

The legislation faces an uphill battle in the House, where Democratic Speaker Nicholas Mattiello has not committed to passage of a stadium deal. A spokesperson for Mattiello said Tuesday the bill will be considered by the House Finance Commitee, and there is no set timeline.

The spokesperson, Larry Berman, said Mattiello is interested in looking at putting the stadium issue to a public referendum, which would require the legislature to pass a bill to place the issue on the ballot in November. Senate leaders oppose that idea.

The other options in the House could include amending the bill, or passing the Senate version.

House Minority Leader Patricia Morgan, who is also running for the Republican nomination for governor, is a staunch opponent of the stadium deal. She said Tuesday that if there was a referendum, she would support the will of the voters.

“I think it’s a bad deal for Rhode Island taxpayers,” Morgan said. “But if the people collectively want it, I will listen to them. It’s their money.”

Gov. Gina Raimondo is a supporter of the PawSox legislation, and said Tuesday she wants the legislature to pass it. Despite that, she told Eyewitness News she will not be bringing up the stadium deal in her State of the State address, scheduled for 7 p.m. Tuesday.