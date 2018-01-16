Snow, rain to impact travel Wednesday morning

PINPOINT STORMBEAT (WPRI) — Just when we were nearly rid of the snow that buried Southern New England earlier this month, another bout of wintry weather is expected to impact the region Wednesday morning.

The snow will arrive after 2 a.m. Wednesday and lead to slippery and slow travel for the morning commute. Snow will mix with or change to rain south and east of Providence between 7-10 a.m. Precipitation turns lighter by early afternoon and ends by early evening in most spots.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Providence and areas north and west from 1 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday. A Winter Storm Warning for northern Rhode Island was dropped Tuesday afternoon.

A number of cites and towns have already issued parking bans in anticipation of the snowfall, including Warwick, Cranston and Woonsocket.

Forecast

We may see smaller accumulations than previously forecast due to milder air changing the snow over to rain and how fast the system moves through the area.

Most snow in northwest Rhode Island and the morning commute will likely be slow and messy.

Transportation

Tips

Dial 2-1-1 for information about shelters, heating centers, transportation, snow removal and more.

Rhode Islanders with disabilities, chronic conditions, and other special health needs can sign up for the Rhode Island Special Needs Emergency Registry.

Safety Tips

The Red Cross urges residents to prepare for winter weather, emphasizing that preparing early will help avoid last-minute rushing. The Red Cross recommends how families should prepare:

Assemble an emergency preparedness kit: This should include winter-specific supplies such as warm clothes, hats, gloves, water resistant shoes, extra blankets, and sand or non-clumping kitty litter.

Follow storm warnings: A winter storm WATCH means storm conditions are possible in the next 36-48 hours, a winter storm WARNING means that life-threatening or severe weather conditions have begun or will begin within 24 hours.

Prepare your home and car: Keep your gas tank full to keep the fuel line from freezing and make sure your home is properly insulated.

Use technology: Free apps can give real-time information to help you prepare.

Health Department: Those with special healthcare needs can enroll in the Rhode Island Special Needs Emergency Registry by clicking here. Those without access to a computer can call 2-1-1.

