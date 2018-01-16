RI doctor, entrepreneur announces gubernatorial run

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – The 2018 race for Rhode Island governor has gained another candidate.

Dr. Luis-Daniel Muñoz announced his candidacy Monday at an event held at Roger Williams Park.

Muñoz said he would be running as an independent candidate.

Muñoz is a graduate of Central Falls High School and Rhode Island College. He attended the University of Connecticut School of Medicine and then began entrepreneurial pursuits in the engineering and medical technology field.

In the candidate’s address and on his website, he emphasizes four main focus areas: improving Rhode Island schools, bringing new job opportunities to Rhode Island, protecting access to health care services, and fighting corruption.

During his announcement, Muñoz asked Rhode Islanders to join him “to challenge political corruption, to challenge special interest groups, to challenge all of those things that the state invests in that do not involve investing in Rhode Island families themselves.”

So far, former state Rep. Joe Trillo is the only other candidate running as an independent.

Cranston Mayor Allan Fung, House Minority Leader Patricia Morgan, and businessman Giovanni Feroce have all declared campaigns for the Republican nomination.

On the Democratic side, incumbent Gov. Gina Raimondo plans to seek a second term. Former state Rep. Spencer Dickinson and Burrillville Land Trust President Paul Roselli have both said they will also run in the Democratic primary, and former Gov. Lincoln Chafee has said he is considering it, too.

The chairman of the Moderate Party has also said it will field a candidate, which would mean at least five candidates on the November ballot if all those who’ve announced so far qualify and remain in the race – the Democratic nominee, the Republican nominee, the Moderate nominee, Trillo and Muñoz.