Soak in the benefits of Himalayan salt

A unique retreat can be found in Westport, Massachusetts. Four Elements Salon & Spa can help alleviate respiratory and skin symptoms by spending time in their Himalayan salt cave. Himalayan salt is anti-fungal, anti-bacterial, and anti-inflammatory. Sessions in the salt cave can bring relief to those suffering from the following:
- Asthma
- Sinusitis
- Bronchitis
- Emphysema
- Allergies/Hay Fever
- COPD
- Anxiety
- Acne
- Eczema
- Psoriasis
- Depression
- Stress relief
- Snoring
- Sleep disturbances
-
Rashes
-
Cystic Fibrosis
-
Arthritis
-
Digestive complaints
-
Ear infections
-
Migranes
-
Poor concentration
-
Frequent viral infections
-
Weakened immune systems
-
