Soak in the benefits of Himalayan salt

A unique retreat can be found in Westport, Massachusetts. Four Elements Salon & Spa can help alleviate respiratory and skin symptoms by spending time in their Himalayan salt cave. Himalayan salt is anti-fungal, anti-bacterial, and anti-inflammatory. Sessions in the salt cave can bring relief to those suffering from the following:

  • Asthma
  • Sinusitis
  • Bronchitis
  • Emphysema
  • Allergies/Hay Fever
  • COPD
  • Anxiety
  • Acne
  • Eczema
  • Psoriasis
  • Depression
  • Stress relief
  • Snoring
  • Sleep disturbances
  • Rashes
  • Cystic Fibrosis
  • Arthritis
  • Digestive complaints
  • Ear infections
  • Migranes
  • Poor concentration
  • Frequent viral infections
  • Weakened immune systems
  • Stress