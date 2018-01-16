State police spotted at Coventry home of state senator

COVENTRY, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island State Police were at the home of state Sen. Nicholas Kettle early Tuesday morning, Coventry Police Chief John MacDonald confirms, but it remains unclear why.

MacDonald said he did not know the reason troopers were at Kettle’s Barbs Hill Road home. The chief said no arrests have been made and he did not know if they were executing a court-authorized search warrant.

Kettle, R-Coventry, did not respond to requests for comment. A spokesperson for the state police said she could not comment on whether or not the agency is investigating him.

Kettle paid a $2,000 fine to the R.I. Board of Elections earlier this month after a discrepancy was found between his campaign finance account and bank statement. He also forfeited $4,000 in campaign funds.

But elections official Richard Thornton said state police investigators did not request any documentation and the violation was not forwarded on for criminal consideration.

Attorney John Pagliarini, who represented Kettle in that case, said he was unaware of the police presence at Kettle’s home and is no longer representing him.

Kettle, 27, was first elected to the Senate in 2010 when he was just 20 years old and has been re-elected three times since. He is a member of the Senate Finance Committee.

Kettle is one of just five Republicans in the 38-member Senate. One of his GOP colleagues, Sen. Elaine Morgan of Hopkinton, said Tuesday afternoon she had been making calls trying to determine what had transpired at Kettle’s home but had been unable to find anything out so far.

There was no immediate comment from the office of Senate President Dominick Ruggerio, D-North Providence.

This is a breaking news story and we will continue to add updated information as soon as it becomes available.

Ted Nesi contributed to this report.