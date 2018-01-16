Suspect, 17, arrested in connection with Providence Place mall shooting

PROVIDENCE, RI (WPRI) — Less than 24 hours after a 19-year-old man was shot in the parking garage at Providence Place mall, police confirmed they have a suspect in custody.

Providence Police Col. Chief Hugh Clements confirmed Tuesday morning a 17-year-old male suspect from Pawtucket has been arrested and charged with felony assault.

Clements confirmed with Eyewitness News the suspect has been taken to the Rhode Island Training School following his arrest.

The chief said other arrests related to the incident are possible and does not rule out gang-related activity.

A 19-year-old male was shot in the second-floor garage of the Providence Place mall outside of an entrance to Nordstrom Monday at around 4:40 p.m.

Clements confirmed Monday evening, “it was not random.”

Investigators are said to be reviewing mall surveillance footage. A fight broke out between two groups inside a store and continued into the parking garage.

Upon reports of the shooting, the mall was placed on lockdown and then evacuated. Neighboring venues including Veterans Memorial Auditorium and the Renaissance Providence Downtown Hotel were also placed on lockdown.

The investigation is ongoing.

