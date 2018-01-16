Teen arrested on drug charges

DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WPRI) — An 18-year-old New Bedford woman is facing charges of drug possession and distribution, following her arrest Tuesday morning.

Dartmouth police said Brittney Arsenault was also charged with assault and battery on a police officer.

Police said officers were called to the parking lot on State Road shortly after midnight Tuesday after someone reported a man and woman arguing in a car. By the time officers arrived, the car had already left. According to Dartmouth police, an officer located the car a short time later on Hawthorne Street.

Police said officers searched the car and found 10 grams of crack cocaine, $500 cash and drug paraphernalia.