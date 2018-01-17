Analysis: Gov. Raimondo’s State of the State address

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — In her annual State of the State address, Gov. Gina Raimondo on Tuesday outlined her new budget and insisted she is making progress in improving conditions in Rhode Island as she heads into her fourth year in office.

In the above video, Eyewitness News Political Analyst Joe Fleming joins us live in studio to break down Raimondo’s speech.

Fleming suggested that Raimondo wanted to stay positive throughout the speech because 2018 is a re-election year and felt she did that through her discussion of the improvements in the economy and the availability of jobs since taking office. When asked about her focus on growing jobs in Rhode Island, Fleming said, “I think she’s trying to show that the economy is moving in the right direction, but there’s still a ways to go.”

Fleming also highlighted her call for $1 billion to rebuild Rhode Island’s schools, saying, “A billion dollars is lot of money, but I think it’s going to go to the taxpayers.”

So, let’s keep going. Every child deserves a clean, safe, 21st century school. #RISOTS — Gina Raimondo (@GovRaimondo) January 17, 2018

Fleming underscored the governor’s call to continue the car tax rollback and that initiative’s popularity.

As for administrative challenges left out of the State of the State, Fleming pointed out issues with the UHIP system, the PawSox stadium financing deal and the budget deficit.

Love listening to Governor take credit for social security tax cut and car tax cut. Both started as House GOP budget proposals shot down one year adopted by Dems the next. Want change? Vote GOP. #SOTS — Brian C. Newberry (@BrianCNewberry) January 17, 2018