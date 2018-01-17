Bishop Hendricken principal retires over racially charged, “inflammatory” video

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — The long-time principal of Bishop Hendricken High School has retired after administrators from the private Catholic school were made aware of a short video clip that included racial and anti-Semitic slurs.

The video, which was apparently recorded in Jay Brennan’s office, was emailed to the Target 12 Investigators and the head of the local NAACP from an anonymous source.

The brief video shows Brennan smiling as he made a 13-word statement.

“That way, I could take care of the [slur for African Americans] and the [slur for Jewish people],” Brennan said.

The video clip was apparently edited, with no content before or after that sentence.

Target 12 forwarded the clip to Bishop Hendricken President John Jackson.

In a written statement, Jackson wrote, “We recently were made aware of a six-second video-clip from the past with a statement made by Mr. Jay Brennan which includes inflammatory language. The video clip, which is under review, has no context and Mr. Brennan was being secretly recorded, but clearly the language is inappropriate. We will not tolerate inflammatory language in any context.”

Jackson said Brennan “has provided unfailing support for the ideals and mission of our school.”

“He has continually modeled the goal of promoting diversity within the school and during his tenure,” Jackson said.

Jim Vincent, the president of the Providence branch of the NAACP, called the language in the video “unacceptable.”

“I just don’t think a person of that authority should be talking like that. No matter where. No matter when,” Vincent said. “It hurts. It’s painful. It conjures up a past that was horrific for people both in the black and the Jewish community.

Target 12 reached out to Jay Brennan through email requesting a comment. However, we have not received a response.

Target 12 Investigator Walt Buteau can be reached at wbuteau@wpri.com and follow him on Twitter @wbuteau