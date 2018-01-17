Central Falls mayor signs bill for ‘green streets’

CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island’s smallest city is launching an effort to make its streets safer and more environmentally friendly.

Central Falls Mayor James Diossa signed an ordinance Wednesday, titled the “Green and Complete Streets Ordinance,” that mandates that future road projects minimize environmental impact and creates safer streets for the community. The bill was unanimously approved in both the first and second passage, 7-0.

The ordinance will help make streets safer for everyone, regardless of age, ability or mode of transportation. This includes children and the elderly.

“These are vulnerable groups that rely on sidewalks, public transportation and bicycle lanes to get around. They don’t drive,” Central Falls City Councilor Jonathan Acosta said.

Diossa said he hopes the ordinance will be a blueprint for the rest of the state and the country.