Charge dismissed against Middletown police officer

MIDDLETOWN, R.I. (WPRI) – A judge dismissed a simple assault charge against a Middletown police officer Wednesday.

The Rhode Island Attorney General’s office has confirmed that one count of domestic, simple assault against Lieutenant Richard Gamache has been dismissed.

The case was set to go to trial in district court Wednesday, but prosecutors could not go further with the case against Gamache after being unable to reach the complaining witness.

Gamache was arrested in October 2017 and was suspended from the force and placed on leave.

Eyewitness News reached out by phone to the Middletown Police Department, to find out if their investigation into Gamache is complete, but have yet to hear back as of Wednesday. A call to Gamache’s attorney on file also went unanswered.