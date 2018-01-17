Crews respond to house fire in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Firefighters have knocked down flames at a home in the Elmwood section of Providence.

The two-alarm fire broke out around 6:15 a.m. Wednesday at 216 Sackett St.

At least eight people were inside the home, according to Battalion Fire Chief Kevin Dolan, and everyone got out safely. The Red Cross responded to provide assistance to the displaced residents.

Dolan said the fire started in the basement, which created additional challenges for firefighters. It took about 30-40 minutes to put out the fire.

The cause is now under investigation.

