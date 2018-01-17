Eyewitness News morning team reveals which famous art they resemble

It’s a match! Have you seen side-by-sides of your closest friends and family and the art that the Google Arts and Culture App. matches their faces to all over your social media accounts? Maybe you’ve tried it yourself?

On Wednesday morning the Eyewitness News team snapped a few photos of their own and waited anxiously for the app. to work its algorithm magic.

Watch the full video above of the morning team taking a look at their matches, complete with plenty of laughs!

The results were as follows:

Danielle North was a 44% match with a portrait called titled “Laughing Girl.” It’s currently hanging at the National Museum in Barcelona.

Patrick Little was a 40% match with Jean-Francois Marmontel, a French writer. His portrait can be found in Paris.

Meteorologist Michelle Muscatello was a 53% match to a piece of art at a museum in Amsterdam: a painting of John the Baptist from the 1600’s.

Traffic Reporter Melissa Sardelli was a 46% match with an untitled sketch of a woman that is part of the collection at the Dallas Museum of Art.

