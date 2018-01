PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The extremely cold weather has been causing “ice jams” up and down the northeast. An ice jam is an accumulation of ice that clogs waterways.

The Coast Guard has been called to help break up the ice in some areas of the northeast, due to the increased amounts of ice and blockages caused by ice.

In the above video, Meteorologist Pete Mangione explains why Rhode Island hasn’t fallen victim to many ice jams like surrounding states.