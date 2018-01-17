In the Kitchen: Lobster & Grits

In the Rhode Show kitchen today, we welcome chef and co-owner Lisa Lofberg of Little Moss making Lobster & Grits.

Ingredients:

  • 2 lbs lobster
  • 1 cup grits
  • 3 cups lobster stock (or water)
  • 1 ½ cups half and half
  • salt to taste
  • ½ cup butter, cubed
  • ½ cup white wine
  • red pepper flakes
  • lobster roe (optional)
  • chives for garnish

Directions:

  1. Bring stock to boil.  Add grits and reduce heat to low.  Stir occasionally for about 15 minutes.
  2. Add half and half and continue to cook on low for about an hour, until thick and creamy.  Season with salt.
  3. While grits are cooking, steam lobster for 3-5 minutes.  Shuck and reserve claw meat.  Remove roe from tails, if you have a female.  Devein tails, and cut into bite sized pieces.
  4. Add wine to a saucepan and reduce by half.  On medium low heat, add red pepper flakes and butter, a few pieces at a time.
  5. Stir until all butter is incorporated.  Add lobster meat and cook through.
  6. Before serving, stir lobster roe into grits until it turns pink.
  7. Pour into four serving bowls and top with lobster meat, butter sauce, and chives.