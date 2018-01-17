In the Kitchen: Lobster & Grits

In the Rhode Show kitchen today, we welcome chef and co-owner Lisa Lofberg of Little Moss making Lobster & Grits.
Ingredients:
- 2 lbs lobster
- 1 cup grits
- 3 cups lobster stock (or water)
- 1 ½ cups half and half
- salt to taste
- ½ cup butter, cubed
- ½ cup white wine
- red pepper flakes
- lobster roe (optional)
- chives for garnish
Directions:
- Bring stock to boil. Add grits and reduce heat to low. Stir occasionally for about 15 minutes.
- Add half and half and continue to cook on low for about an hour, until thick and creamy. Season with salt.
- While grits are cooking, steam lobster for 3-5 minutes. Shuck and reserve claw meat. Remove roe from tails, if you have a female. Devein tails, and cut into bite sized pieces.
- Add wine to a saucepan and reduce by half. On medium low heat, add red pepper flakes and butter, a few pieces at a time.
- Stir until all butter is incorporated. Add lobster meat and cook through.
- Before serving, stir lobster roe into grits until it turns pink.
- Pour into four serving bowls and top with lobster meat, butter sauce, and chives.