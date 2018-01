NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) – Several residents were displaced and one was hospitalized after a fire broke out in a New Bedford home.

Flames broke out in second story of the Tinkham Street triple-decker just before 2 a.m. Wednesday.

One resident taken to the hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.

The Red Cross was called into assist the eight people who were displaced.

Officials are still investigating the cause of the fire.