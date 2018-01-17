Patriots playoff push to generate $1 million in revenue for Rhode Island

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — With the Patriots about to take on the Jaguars in the AFC Championship game at Gillette Stadium, businesses in Rhode Island are looking forward to the benefits.

The Rhode Island Sports Commission, which is part of the Providence Warwick Convention & Visitors Bureau, estimates the team’s two playoff games will bring in more than $1 million in direct revenue to the state. The $1 million estimate includes hotel spending in the Providence area by the Tennessee Titans, Jacksonville Jaguars, NFL, NFL Films and CBS Sports.

“Between last weekend and this weekend, we’ll have hosted two NFL teams, plus media, film crews and of course a smattering of fans from both Tennessee and Jacksonville,” Sheridan said. “It means great economic impact for the city and the whole state of Rhode Island.”

Sheridan says the bureau specifically targets the markets of the opposing teams, to remind the organizations and fans that Providence is less than 40 minutes away from Gillette Stadium.

“T.F. Green is the official airport of the Patriots, and Providence is closer to Gillette Stadium than Boston,” Sheridan said.

She said January is typically a slow time of year for local hotels, but the playoff games can change that.

“If the Patriots are hosting one or two playoff games in January, it moves the needle on our hotel occupancy during the month.”

The extra people in the city also spend money at local restaurants, bars and stores. Providence’s winter restaurant weeks are Jan. 14-27.

“Spending from the fans is icing on that cake, it’s additional money,” Sheridan said.