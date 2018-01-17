Police: Man followed woman home from casino to rob her

QUINCY, Mass. (AP) — Police have arrested a man they say stalked a woman more than 40 miles from a Rhode Island casino to her home just outside of Boston where he attacked her and robbed her of her winnings.

Ty Shon Forbes of West Warwick, Rhode Island, faced arraignment Wednesday on charges of unarmed robbery and assault and battery on someone over 60.

Police say the 21-year-old Forbes saw the 61-year-old victim receive a “high-value cashout” at Twin River Casino in Lincoln, Rhode Island on Nov. 10.

Police say he followed her home about 43 miles, attacked her outside her Quincy, Massachusetts home, stole her purse and fled in a car. He was recently charged.

The victim suffered broken vertebrae.

Forbes was in custody and it wasn’t immediately clear if he had a lawyer.