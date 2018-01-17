Principal says she didn’t contact DCYF because student complaints weren’t ‘sexual or abusive’

Related Coverage Trial begins for school principal charged with failing to report child abuse to DCYF

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – An elementary school principal testified Wednesday that she didn’t believe she needed to contact the R.I. Department of Children, Youth and Families after multiple students told her their physical education teacher touched them inappropriately because their claims weren’t “sexual or abusive in nature.”

Violet LeMar also said she was unaware of a state law that requires anyone who has reasonable cause to know or suspect that a child has been the victim of sexual abuse to report it to DCYF within 24 hours until after the teacher was charged with multiple counts of second-degree child molestation.

“The complaints I got from the girls of May 9 were not sexual or abusive in nature,” LeMar said during day two of her bench trial before District Court Judge James A. Caruolo.

LeMar is facing a single count of failing to report child sexual abuse. The crime is a misdemeanor that carries a maximum of one year in prison. She has previously turned down an offer to receive six months of probation in exchange for pleading guilty.

LeMar, who is currently on paid administrative leave from her position as the principal of Harry Kizirian Elementary School, also testified that she immediately contacted her supervisor in the Providence school department as well as the district’s human resources office about the students’ allegations. She is the only individual who has been charged with failing to report the allegations to DCYF.

James Duffy, the teacher who has been charged with six counts of second-degree child molestation and a single count of simple assault, is also on paid leave from the school. He has pleaded not guilty.

LeMar said that two girls who testified Tuesday never told her that Duffy touches their breasts. She maintains that the students only told her that he touched their chests. She said she asked both girls to demonstrate what Duffy had done on her in order to clarify their accusations.

LeMar’s testimony is expected to continue Wednesday afternoon. Christopher Maher, the superintendent of schools, is also expected to testify.

Dan McGowan (dmcgowan@wpri.com) covers politics, education and the city of Providence for WPRI.com. Follow him on Facebook and Twitter: @danmcgowan