Raimondo will propose health cuts but no broad-based tax hikes to close RI deficit

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Gov. Gina Raimondo said Wednesday her soon-to-be-released plan to close the state’s budget deficit will involve cuts to social services but no broad-based tax increases.

Raimondo, a first-term Democrat, made the comments one day after she delivered an optimistic State of the State speech and one day before her office will release her proposed 2018-19 state budget. The state is facing an estimated shortfall of $60 million in the current budget year, which ends June 30, and a further gap of $200 million in the next budget year.

Asked how she will propose closing the shortfall, Raimondo told reporters, “Same way we do it every year. No broad-based tax increases. Certain cuts, primarily in health and human services. And doing a better, more efficient job managing the government.” She declined to offer specifics, saying those will be shared on Thursday.

During the State of the State, Raimondo announced her budget will propose spending $1 billion on school repairs over the next five years. Her office said the plan would break down as $650 million in state funds and $350 million in municipal funds. The state share would come from a $250-million general-obligation bond voters will be asked to approve on the November ballot, and continuing the current budget appropriation of $80 million a year for school repairs.

“The proposal which we’ll unveil tomorrow is designed to do it in a smarter, more efficient way, similar to Massachusetts, so that we can do right by our taxpayers at the same time,” Raimondo said Wednesday. She added, “We have a whole, detailed plan around how we’re going to invest the money, how you qualify for the money, providing incentives for cities and towns to be smarter about how they invest the money.”

Two Republicans seeking the nomination to challenge Raimondo this fall, Cranston Mayor Allan Fung and House Minority Leader Patricia Morgan, were among those who pointed out Tuesday night that a number of big issues were not mentioned in her speech, including the deficit, the UHIP computer fiasco and the PawSox stadium debate.

“We didn’t hear anything about DCYF and the problems that are plaguing that agency,” Fung said. He also said, “All these new programs that she’s going to be tacking onto the state budget – a budget that is already out of control, in deficit mode.”

“I just kept saying, ‘ca-ching, ca-ching,'” Morgan said. “Every program, every time she said, ‘Boy, we have to go forward with this’ – it costs money. That money comes from somebody.”

Raimondo dismissed the GOP criticism, calling it “politics as usual.”

“That’s to be expected. There’s always a Republican response,” she said. “But as I said last night, progress is undeniable. Not everyone is feeling it. Not everyone is feeling it. And that’s why we have to keep going until everybody does.”

As for why she didn’t mention some of the hot-button issues at the State House, Raimondo said: “I’m interested in high level – where we were a few years ago, where are we now, where are we going. You don’t want to make a laundry list of everything you’re working on.”

Raimondo made her comments after a tour of Dean Machine, a company in Cranston, where she made the case for a set of pro-manufacturing policies that will be included in the budget. Her office said the plan will propose $600,000 for the program, including tax credits and expanded funding for the Polaris manufacturing program.

Steph Machado contributed to this report.